Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2338
CD2338 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 22.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2339
CD2339 relates to a theft from a shop on August 22.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2340
CD2340 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 22.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2341
CD2341 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 31.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police