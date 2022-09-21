News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on camera: 15 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:00 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2338

CD2338 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2339

CD2339 relates to a theft from a shop on August 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2340

CD2340 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2341

CD2341 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

