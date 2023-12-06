News you can trust since 1853
Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2889 relates to a theft from a shop on November 21.

1. CD2889

CD2889 relates to a theft from a shop on November 21. Photo: WYP

CD2890 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 19.

2. CD2890

CD2890 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 19. Photo: WYP

CD2891 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 19.

3. CD2891

CD2891 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 19. Photo: WYP

CD2892 is sought over a theft from a shop on November 19.

4. CD2892

CD2892 is sought over a theft from a shop on November 19. Photo: WYP

