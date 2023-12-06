Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2889
CD2889 relates to a theft from a shop on November 21.
2. CD2890
CD2890 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 19.
3. CD2891
CD2891 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 19.
4. CD2892
CD2892 is sought over a theft from a shop on November 19.