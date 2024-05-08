Caught on camera: 15 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3117
CD3117 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 21.
2. CD3118
CD3118 relates to a theft from a shop on April 17.
3. CD3119
CD3119 is in connection with a theft from a shop on October 7, 2023.
4. CD3120
CD3120 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 16.