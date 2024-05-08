Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Caught on camera: 15 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3117 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 21. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3117

CD3118 relates to a theft from a shop on April 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3118

CD3119 is in connection with a theft from a shop on October 7, 2023. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3119

CD3120 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3120

