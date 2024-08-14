Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3262
CD3262 is in relation to a theft on June 28.
2. CD3264
CD3264 relates to a burglary on July 27.
3. CD3265
CD3265 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 19.
4. CD3266
CD3266 is in relation to an assault on June 2.