Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

CD3262 is in relation to a theft on June 28.

CD3262 is in relation to a theft on June 28.

CD3264 relates to a burglary on July 27.

CD3264 relates to a burglary on July 27.

CD3265 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 19.

CD3265 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 19.

CD3266 is in relation to an assault on June 2.

CD3266 is in relation to an assault on June 2.

