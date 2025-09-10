Calderdale police would like to talk to these peopleplaceholder image
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD3532

CD3532 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

2. CD3533

CD3533 relates to a theft from a shop on July 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

3. CD3534

CD3534 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 29. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: CD3534

4. CD3535

CD3535 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 19. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

