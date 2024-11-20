17 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to17 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to
Caught on Camera: 17 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

CD3375 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3375

CD3375 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3376 relates to a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3376

CD3376 relates to a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3377 is in connection with a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3377

CD3377 is in connection with a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3378 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3378

CD3378 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

