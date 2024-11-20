Caught on Camera: 17 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3375
CD3375 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 31.
2. CD3376
CD3376 relates to a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20.
3. CD3377
CD3377 is in connection with a theft of a pedal cycle on October 20.
4. CD3378
CD3378 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 30.