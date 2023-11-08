News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Caught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak toCaught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak to
Caught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

Caught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2857 is in relation to criminal damage on September 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2857

CD2857 is in relation to criminal damage on September 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2858 relates to a theft from a shop on October 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2858

CD2858 relates to a theft from a shop on October 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2859 is in connection with a theft on September 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2859

CD2859 is in connection with a theft on September 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2861 is in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle on October 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2861

CD2861 is in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle on October 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page