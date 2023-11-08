These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2857
CD2857 is in relation to criminal damage on September 22. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2858
CD2858 relates to a theft from a shop on October 12. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2859
CD2859 is in connection with a theft on September 30. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2861
CD2861 is in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle on October 13. Photo: West Yorkshire Police