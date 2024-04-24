Caught on camera: 21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3096
CD3096 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
2. CD3097
CD3097 relates to a theft on March 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
3. CD3098
CD3098 is in connection with a theft on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
4. CD3099
CD3099 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP