Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Caught on camera: 21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3096 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3096

CD3096 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3097 relates to a theft on March 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3097

CD3097 relates to a theft on March 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3098 is in connection with a theft on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3098

CD3098 is in connection with a theft on April 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3099 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3099

CD3099 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page