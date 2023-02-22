News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 22 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2484

CD2484 is in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle on January 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. CD2486

CD2486 relates to an assault on January 22. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. CD2487

CD2487 is in connection with a theft on January 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. CD2489

CD2489 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6