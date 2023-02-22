These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2484
CD2484 is in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle on January 18.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2486
CD2486 relates to an assault on January 22.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2487
CD2487 is in connection with a theft on January 31.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2489
CD2489 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police