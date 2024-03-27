Caught on Camera: 33 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3025
CD3025 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 28. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
2. CD3026
CD3026 relates to a theft from a shop on February 28. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
3. CD3027
CD3027 is in connection with an assault on February 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
4. CD3028
CD3028 is in relation to an assault on February 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP