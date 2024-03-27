These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Caught on Camera: 33 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3025 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 28.

1. CD3025

CD3025 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 28.

CD3026 relates to a theft from a shop on February 28.

2. CD3026

CD3026 relates to a theft from a shop on February 28.

CD3027 is in connection with an assault on February 3.

3. CD3027

CD3027 is in connection with an assault on February 3.

CD3028 is in relation to an assault on February 3.

4. CD3028

CD3028 is in relation to an assault on February 3.

