Caught on Camera: 7 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3501
CD3501 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 17.
2. CD3502
CD3502 relates to a theft on March 22.
3. CD3503
CD3503 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 27.
4. CD3504
CD3504 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 19.