Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 7 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3549 relates to a burglary on September 20.

1. CD3549

CD3549 relates to a burglary on September 20. Photo: WYP

CD3551 is in connection with a serious offence on September 9.

2. CD3551

CD3551 is in connection with a serious offence on September 9. Photo: WYP

CD3552 is in relation to a criminal damage on September 16.

3. CD3552

CD3552 is in relation to a criminal damage on September 16. Photo: WYP

CD3553 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 27.

4. CD3553

CD3553 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 27. Photo: WYP

