Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 9 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

Do you recognise these people?

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2453

CD2453 is in relation to a burglary on December 26.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2454

CD2454 relates to a burglary on December 26.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2457

CD2457 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 10.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2458

CD2458 is sought over a theft from a shop on January 9.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

