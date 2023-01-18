These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2453
CD2453 is in relation to a burglary on December 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2454
CD2454 relates to a burglary on December 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2457
CD2457 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2458
CD2458 is sought over a theft from a shop on January 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police