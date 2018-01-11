These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0677 is in relation to a burglary on November 26.

Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

CD0678 relates to a theft from a shop on January 5.

CD0679 is in connection with a theft on January 5.

CD0680 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 6.

CD0681 is sought over a theft from a shop on January 6.

CD0682 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 5.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.