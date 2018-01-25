Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0684 is in relation to criminal damage on December 16.

Can you help police trace these people?

CD0685 relates to criminal damage on December 16.

CD0686 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 12.

CD0687 is in relation to a theft on November 16.

CD0688 is sought over a theft on January 7.

CD0689 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 9.

CD0690 relates to a theft from a shop on January 9.

CD0691 is sought over a burglary on December 7.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.