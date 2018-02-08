These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0700 is in relation to a theft on January 4.

Caught on Camera: Do you know these people?

CD0701 relates to a theft on January 20.

CD0702 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 19.

CD0703 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31.

CD0704 is sought over making off without payment on January 25.

CD0705 is in connection with a theft on December 30.

CD0706 relates to a theft from a shop on February 3.

CD0707 is sought over a theft from a shop on February 5.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.