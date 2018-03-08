Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD0732 relates to a theft from a shop on February 26.
CD0734 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on February 22.
CD0735 is in relation to criminal damage on January 1.
CD0736 is sought over a robbery on January 28.
CD0737 is in connection with criminal damage on December 21.
CD0738 relates to a theft from a shop on January 27.
CD0739 is sought over a theft from a shop on March 6
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.