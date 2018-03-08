Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

Could you help police trace these people?
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0732 relates to a theft from a shop on February 26.

CD0734 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on February 22.

CD0735 is in relation to criminal damage on January 1.

CD0736 is sought over a robbery on January 28.

CD0737 is in connection with criminal damage on December 21.

CD0738 relates to a theft from a shop on January 27.

CD0739 is sought over a theft from a shop on March 6

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.