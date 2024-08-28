Caught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these peopleCaught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these people
Caught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these people

Caught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these people

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3280 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3280

CD3280 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3282 relates to a theft on August 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3282

CD3282 relates to a theft on August 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3283 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3283

CD3283 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3284 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3284

CD3284 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page