Caught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these people

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3280
CD3280 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 1.
2. CD3282
CD3282 relates to a theft on August 11.
3. CD3283
CD3283 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 7.
4. CD3284
CD3284 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 17.