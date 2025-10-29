Calderdale police would like to talk to these peopleplaceholder image
Caught on camera: Halifax police urgently want to talk to these people

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3557 is in relation to a public order offence on October 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD3557

CD3558 relates to a serious offence on September 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD3558

CD3559 is in connection with a theft from a shop on October 21. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD3559

CD3560 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 15. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD3560

