Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 21 people

Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 21 peopleCaught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 21 people
The following CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:24 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2588 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2588

CD2588 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2589 relates to a theft from a shop on April 19. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2589

CD2589 relates to a theft from a shop on April 19. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2590 is in connection with a theft from a person on April 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2590

CD2590 is in connection with a theft from a person on April 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2591 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2591

CD2591 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

