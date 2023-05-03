Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 21 people

The following CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2588
CD2588 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 16.
2. CD2589
CD2589 relates to a theft from a shop on April 19.
3. CD2590
CD2590 is in connection with a theft from a person on April 13.
4. CD2591
CD2591 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13.