Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 22 people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2508 is in relation to a theft on February 15.

1. CD2508

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2509 relates to a possession of a dangerous dog on February 15.

2. CD2509

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2510 is in connection with an assault on February 19.

3. CD2510

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2511 is in relation to an assault on February 1.

4. CD2511

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

