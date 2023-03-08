These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2508
CD2508 is in relation to a theft on February 15.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2509
CD2509 relates to a possession of a dangerous dog on February 15.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2510
CD2510 is in connection with an assault on February 19.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2511
CD2511 is in relation to an assault on February 1.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police