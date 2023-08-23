Caught on Camera: Here are 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2757
CD2757 is in relation to a serious offence on July 29. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2758
CD2758 relates to a serious offence on July 29. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2759
CD2759 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 9. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2760
CD2760 is in relation to a public order offence on August 10. Photo: West Yorkshire Police