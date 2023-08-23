News you can trust since 1853
Caught on Camera: Here are 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2757 is in relation to a serious offence on July 29.

1. CD2757

CD2757 is in relation to a serious offence on July 29.

CD2758 relates to a serious offence on July 29.

2. CD2758

CD2758 relates to a serious offence on July 29.

CD2759 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 9.

3. CD2759

CD2759 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 9.

CD2760 is in relation to a public order offence on August 10.

4. CD2760

CD2760 is in relation to a public order offence on August 10.

