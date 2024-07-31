Caught on Camera: Here are 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Here are 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak toHere are 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3248 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 16.

1. CD3248

CD3248 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 16.

CD3249 relates to a theft from a shop on July 16.

2. CD3249

CD3249 relates to a theft from a shop on July 16.

CD3250 is in connection with criminal damage on July 17.

3. CD3250

CD3250 is in connection with criminal damage on July 17.

CD3251 is in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle on July 18.

4. CD3251

CD3251 is in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle on July 18.

