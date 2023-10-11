Caught on Camera: Here are 21 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2817
CD2817 is in relation to an assault on September 16.
2. CD2818
CD2818 relates to a Deception / Fraud on September 18.
3. CD2819
CD2819 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 13.
4. CD2820
CD2820 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 20.