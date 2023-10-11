Caught on Camera: Here are 21 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

News you can trust since 1853
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2817 is in relation to an assault on September 16.

1. CD2817

CD2817 is in relation to an assault on September 16.

CD2818 relates to a Deception / Fraud on September 18.

2. CD2818

CD2818 relates to a Deception / Fraud on September 18.

CD2819 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 13.

3. CD2819

CD2819 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 13.

CD2820 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 20.

4. CD2820

CD2820 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 20.

