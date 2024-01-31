News you can trust since 1853
Caught on Camera: Here are 22 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2943 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2943

CD2943 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD2944 relates to a theft from a shop on November 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2944

CD2944 relates to a theft from a shop on November 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD2945 is in connection with a burglary on December 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2945

CD2945 is in connection with a burglary on December 30. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD2946 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2946

CD2946 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

