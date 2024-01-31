Caught on Camera: Here are 22 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2943
CD2943 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 24. Photo: WYP
2. CD2944
CD2944 relates to a theft from a shop on November 24. Photo: WYP
3. CD2945
CD2945 is in connection with a burglary on December 30. Photo: WYP
4. CD2946
CD2946 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 11. Photo: WYP