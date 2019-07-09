Caught on camera

Caught on camera - Police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to these people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1214 relates to a theft on June 26.

1. Theft

CD1213 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 27.

2. Theft from a shop

CD1215 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 16.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1217 is in relation to a burglary business on June 16.

4. Burglary business

