Caught on camera: Police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to these nine people

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th May 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

CD3485 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 9.

1. CD3485

1. CD3485

CD3487 relates to a theft from a shop on April 23.

2. CD3487

2. CD3487

CD3488 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 17.

3. CD3488

3. CD3488

CD3489 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 17.

4. CD3489

4. CD3489

