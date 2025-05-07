Caught on camera: Police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to these nine people

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3485
CD3485 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
2. CD3487
CD3487 relates to a theft from a shop on April 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
3. CD3488
CD3488 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
4. CD3489
CD3489 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP