Caught on camera: Police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to these people

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3477
CD3477 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5.
2. CD3478
CD3478 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5.
3. CD3480
CD3480 is in connection with a theft on March 26.
4. CD3481
CD3481 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26.