Caught on camera: Police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to these people

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

CD3477 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3477

CD3477 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3478 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3478

CD3478 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3480 is in connection with a theft on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3480

CD3480 is in connection with a theft on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3481 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3481

CD3481 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

