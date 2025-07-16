Caught on Camera: Seven people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3508
CD3508 is in relation to criminal damage on March 20.
2. CD3509
CD3509 relates to a burglary on June 11.
3. CD3510
CD3510 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 10.
4. CD3511
CD3511 is in relation to criminal damage on June 17.