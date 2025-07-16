Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peopleplaceholder image
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: Seven people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

CD3508 is in relation to criminal damage on March 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3508

CD3508 is in relation to criminal damage on March 20. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3509 relates to a burglary on June 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3509

CD3509 relates to a burglary on June 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3510 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3510

CD3510 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3511 is in relation to criminal damage on June 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3511

CD3511 is in relation to criminal damage on June 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice