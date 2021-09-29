CCTV appeal after man tries to lure teenage girl away with him in Halifax town centre

West Yorkshire Police force has released details today of the incident which occurred in the afternoon of Saturday August 7 on Market Street, Halifax.

It was reported that the man is alleged to have approached two teenage girls, engaged in conversation before trying to lead one of the girls away.

A member of the public approached the man and advised he had called the police and the man left the area.

Police officers in Halifax want to speak to this man

The two teenage girls were unharmed but are understandably shaken by the incident.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the identity of the male pictured and also wish to speak with the member of the public came to the aid of the two girls.

DI Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and I want to reassure the community that at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the male pictured to understand what his intentions were.

“Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or via the 101 LiveChat facility on the website quoting 13210399508.