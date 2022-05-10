CCTV appeal after teenage boy sexually attacked at Hebden Bridge train station

Officers at the BTP believe he could hold vital Information about the sexual assault which happened at Hebden Bridge train station.

Sometime between 6.05pm and 6.25pm on Thursday, March 31, a man approached a 15-year-old boy who was waiting for a train on platform two and sexually assaulted him.

A spokesperson for the BTP said: "Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Transport Police want to speak to this man

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 456 of 31/03/22

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."