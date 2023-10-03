News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

CCTV appeal as detectives investigate attempted robbery on busy Calderdale road

Police are searching for two men after an attempted robbery on a busy main road in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The rider of a red moped was on the A646 Burnely Road going through Mytholmroyd and was near the junction with Carr Lane when he felt someone pull on his backpack.

Calderdale CID are treating the incident as an attempted robbery and are keen to speak to anyone who might know the identity of these two riders, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage which might help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident happened at about 3.45pm on Monday, September 18.

Most Popular
Anyone who recognises the two riders should contact policeAnyone who recognises the two riders should contact police
Anyone who recognises the two riders should contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230520954.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.