CCTV appeal as detectives investigate attempted robbery on busy Calderdale road
Police are searching for two men after an attempted robbery on a busy main road in Calderdale.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The rider of a red moped was on the A646 Burnely Road going through Mytholmroyd and was near the junction with Carr Lane when he felt someone pull on his backpack.
Calderdale CID are treating the incident as an attempted robbery and are keen to speak to anyone who might know the identity of these two riders, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage which might help.
The incident happened at about 3.45pm on Monday, September 18.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230520954.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.