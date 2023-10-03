CCTV appeal as detectives investigate attempted robbery on busy Calderdale road

Police are searching for two men after an attempted robbery on a busy main road in Calderdale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rider of a red moped was on the A646 Burnely Road going through Mytholmroyd and was near the junction with Carr Lane when he felt someone pull on his backpack.

Calderdale CID are treating the incident as an attempted robbery and are keen to speak to anyone who might know the identity of these two riders, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage which might help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 3.45pm on Monday, September 18.

Anyone who recognises the two riders should contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230520954.