CCTV appeal over Halifax blaze which caused extensive damage to building

The blaze caused extensive damage to a building at Calderdale Business Park on Club Lane, Ovenden.

Arsonists set fire to the contents of skip and the flames spread to a building close by, causing structural and electrical damage.

Police say they have carried out a number of enquiries and appealing to the public to help identifying the man in the CCTV picture.

Police are appealing for help in identifying the man

They believe the man may have information that will help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises the male or anyone with information about the fire, which was started between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, October 31, is being asked to contact Calderdale District Police via the live chat function on the police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13220603120.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.