Detectives investigating shocking fireworks chaos in Halifax have issued these pictures of people they want to find.

Residents were “terrorised” by a gang of up to 80 youths hurling fireworks on Bonfire Night last year.

Around 100 police officers were deployed to Parkinson Lane where fireworks were being set off towards buildings and cars.

That night was also when a 17-year-old boy – Mohammed Qais Ratyal, from Bradford, – died after being found injured in a garden on Vickerman Street, off Parkinson Lane.

Police say an extensive investigation has been underway ever since which has resulted in 28 arrests so far for criminal damage, public order and firework offences.

Those arrested have been released under investigation or bailed with conditions.

Further suspects have been identified through internal circulation and dedicated support from the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, of Calderdale District Police, said: “Many hours have been put into investigating the incidents from Bonfire Night last year and bringing those responsible for the disorder to justice.

“Detectives are now in a position to issue images of those who still need to be identified and spoken to as they may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

"If you do recognise anyone pictured, please make contact to provide information which may support the investigation.

“We were clear in our run-up to Bonfire Night last year that we would fully investigate any anti-social behaviour by those who seek to risk the safety of the wider community and we remain dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice.

“This type of behaviour is not going to be tolerated on our streets. We work alongside partners to help our communities feel safe and we need our communities to support our investigation with any information they may have.

"A young man suffered fatal injuries in the area during these Bonfire Night incidents and we are directly appealing to the local community to get in touch if they can identify any of those pictured."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives from Calderdale District Police through the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220612085.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

