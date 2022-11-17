Police have released this photo of a driver they would like to speak to about the crash at the junction of Stanley Road and Parkinson Lane.

A black Volkswagen Golf mounted the kerb before hitting two pedestrians, causing serious injuries, before driving off.

The pedestrians – a man and a woman, were treated in hospital.

CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to after the hit and run in Halifax

The collision happened on Friday, July 22 at 10.45am.

Anyone who recognises the driver or has other information that might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.