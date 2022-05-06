CCTV of suspected burglar who scammed vulnerable Halifax man out of money and stole his bank card

The incident occurred on Thursday February 3 at around 4.35pm on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Halifax.

It was reported that two men attended the rear of a property posing as work-men advising the resident that he owed them money for work on his drains. A third man is also believed to be involved.

The victim handed over an amount of cash before the suspects took his bank card and security pin.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Calderdale want to identify this man

The suspects left the address in what is believed to be a silver Volvo and several transactions were made using the card.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Multiple lines of enquiry have been made in an effort to identify the outstanding suspect/s and officers are appealing to the public to come forward if they recognise the male pictured.

"A 33-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been bailed pending further information."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13220062934.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.