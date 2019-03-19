CCTV released of suspect who hit Halifax schoolgirl in the head during snicket attack

CCTV footage has been released of a suspect involved in an attack on a teenage schoolgirl in Halifax.

Officers were called at around 3.30pm on March 14 to a report a 13-year-old girl had been assaulted by an unknown male on a snicket off Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

She was walking in the direction of Aysgarth Avenue when the male approached her and is reported to have struck her on the head.

MORE NEWS: Halifax drivers handed warning as car crashes and flips onto its roof

The victim managed to run onto Aysgarth Avenue where she approached a member of the public and asked for assistance.

Detectives in Calderdale CID would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV footage as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

MORE CRIME: Axe wielding robbers steal cigarettes and cash from Co-op store

Detective Sergeant Clare Turner said: “We would appeal for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in contact with police as we would like to speak to him in connection with the investigation.

“Although it isn’t possible to see his face, we are hopeful that releasing the footage will refresh the memory of someone who saw the man walking in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are aware of rumours circulating on social media of other incidents in this area, however there have been no reports of these incidents made to police.

“I would ask for members of the public to avoid speculating on social media, and if anyone has been a genuine victim of one of these crimes, I would urge you to contact police with the details.

“Our priority remains catching the person responsible for the assault on 14 March and getting justice for the victim and her family.”

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190134663. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.