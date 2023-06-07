Charges against man accused of showing lewd phone photos to women in Halifax parks dropped

John Oswin, 56, of Grove Court in Ovenden, had faced 10 charges of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and his case was committed to crown court from Bradford Magistrates Court last month.

The allegations related to incidents in various locations across Calderdale including Shibden Park, Savile Park, Shroggs Park and the canal towpath at Cromwell Bottom in Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incidents were alleged to have happened in April and May this year.

The charges have been dropped

This morning (Wednesday), Oswin appeared via a video link from HMP Dovegate for his first Bradford Crown Court hearing.

But prosecutor Camille Morland informed the judge that a letter had already been sent to Oswin’s solicitors saying all matters before the crown court were being discontinued.