Community order for stealing £121 worth of clothes and accessories and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Daniel Robert John Cook (24) of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, ordered to pay a £100 fine, for assault and ordered to pay a £100 fine, £250 compensation for criminal damage to the value of £200.

Anthony Steven Thompson (36) of Hunger Hill, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault and criminal damage to the value of £100.

Sophie Marie Cassidy (28) of New Road, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge for stealing three bottles of Southern Comfort, Jack Daniels and Grouse Whiskey to the value of £78.50 from Morrisons; given a community order for stealing one jar of coffee to the value of £5 from Heron Foods; given a community order for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Sophie Marie Cassidy (28) of New Road, Halifax, given a community order for stealing clothing and accessories to the value of £121 from Matalan.

John Batley (47) of Bruce Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Vanessa Dear (54) of Windsor Road, Hebden Bridge, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £242 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher Ellerby (32) of Keighley Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Paul Daniel Evans (32) of Albert Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

David Anthony Howarth (50) of Boston Hill, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jeffrey Jones (56) of Bacup Road, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nazmina Manire (37) of Newstead Terrace, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Caroline Schofield (49) of Blaithroyd Court, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £266 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ajaz Shah (33) of Burnley Road, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.