Community order for stealing £80 of food from Tesco and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Hollie Webster (21) of Doncaster Street, Salterhebble, given a community order, a restraining order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for sending public electronic communications network messages that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Hayley Lund (39) of Winter Street, Halifax, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs for stealing to the value of £81.35 from Tesco in Halifax and failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court.

Andrew Wilson (42) of Halifax Road, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge, disqualified from driving for three years, given a community order £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Chantelle Marie Stevi Rooks (27) of Oak Avenue, Todmorden, given a community order, a restraining order, £200 compensation, £85 costs for assault.

Paul Anthony Clement Barker (28) of Furness Drive, Illingworth, given a community order, £1000 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage to the value of £2000.

Michal Horvath (33) of Spinner Close, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Laura Crosland (31) of Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd, given six points on her licence, £323 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jacob Lucas Christopher Hitchen (18) of Popples Drive, Illingworth, given eight points on his licence, £177 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

David Masters (30) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Kimberley Myers (34) of Brooke Street, Brighouse, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Craig Alistair Stewart (48) of Moorside Gardens, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lukas Kleemann (26) of West Street, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Lukasaz Malusezek (34) of Fenton Road, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Lubos Mirga (47) of Ramsgate Street, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Pawel Jan Tuszakowski (39) of Fenton Road, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.