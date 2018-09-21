Community order for stealing a Bluetooth speaker and other Calderdale court cases

These cases were heard at Calderdale Magistrates Court
These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jordan Rimmer (24) of Langdale Crescent, Wheatley, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mariann Rimskokatolicky (35) of York Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Stephen Woodward (46) of Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Andrew Paul Green (50) of Trinity Grove, Smithy Carr Lane, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £117 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Haroon Rafiq (25) of Moorgate Street, Halifax, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing a Bluetooth speaker to the value to £30 from Sainsbury's and given a community order for stealing a bottle of wine from Tesco.

Andrew Thomas Wickings (30) of Woodlands Mount, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge for criminal damage to the value of £190 and discharged conditionally for six months for resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Sannam Iqbal (36) of Akeds Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Julian Crowley (45) of Summerfield Road West, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Darren Lee Doy (35) of Spout Hill, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Terry Evans (71) of Copley Glen, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jonathan Smith (38) of Cambridge Street, Todmorden, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis and given a community order for possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Patricia Cook (72) of Back Lane, Queensbury, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott Keoghan (28) of Princeton Close, Pellon, given six points on his licence, £101 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Craig Simmons (39) of Garden Road, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.