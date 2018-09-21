Community order for stealing a Bluetooth speaker and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jordan Rimmer (24) of Langdale Crescent, Wheatley, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mariann Rimskokatolicky (35) of York Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Stephen Woodward (46) of Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Andrew Paul Green (50) of Trinity Grove, Smithy Carr Lane, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £117 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Haroon Rafiq (25) of Moorgate Street, Halifax, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing a Bluetooth speaker to the value to £30 from Sainsbury's and given a community order for stealing a bottle of wine from Tesco.

Andrew Thomas Wickings (30) of Woodlands Mount, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge for criminal damage to the value of £190 and discharged conditionally for six months for resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Sannam Iqbal (36) of Akeds Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Julian Crowley (45) of Summerfield Road West, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Darren Lee Doy (35) of Spout Hill, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Terry Evans (71) of Copley Glen, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jonathan Smith (38) of Cambridge Street, Todmorden, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis and given a community order for possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Patricia Cook (72) of Back Lane, Queensbury, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott Keoghan (28) of Princeton Close, Pellon, given six points on his licence, £101 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Craig Simmons (39) of Garden Road, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.