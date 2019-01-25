Community order for stealing a bottle of wine and a packet of cookies and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Robert Dewhirst (30) of Francis Close, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for leaving voicemails on a mobile phone that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Jordan Macrae (19) of Grange Street, Lee Mount, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Dylan Wyn Jones (35) of Crown Street, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs for stealing a bottle of Hardy’s Crest and a packet of cookies, to the value of £7.40 from Tesco. Given a community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation for assault and given a community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation for assault.

Craig Cook (49) of Backhold Drive, Siddal, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay £86 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Saffron Crossley (20) of Heathfield Grove, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Yvonne Cathrine Guest (43) of Moffatt Close, Ovenden, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jodie Leigh Swaine (30) of Longfield Avenue, Northowram, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Shane Daniel Davies (35) of Nunnery Lane, Rastrick, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a non-molestation order and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby.

Catherine Bell (35) of Halifax Road, Brighouse, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Abaker Faisal (19) of Swinton Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Darren Simon Fletcher (36) of Riley Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £351 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Leanne Hobson (47) of Sefton Drive, Brighouse, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Chowdrey Hussain (27) of Kliffen Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.