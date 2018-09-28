Community order for stealing knives from Tesco and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Matthew Greenwood (42) of Queen Street, West Vale, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sonjia Victoria Peers (43) of Norwood Terrace, Halifax, given four points on her licence, £171 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 fine for speeding.

Gregory Halcrow (40) of Green Lane, Greetland, given a community order for stealing two knives to the value of £10 from Tesco Halifax; given a community order, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault; given a community order for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates' Court.

John Millios (39) of Queen Victoria Crescent, Northowram, given six points on his licence, £378 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Sharon Edwards (52) of Prospect Way, Bailiff Bridge, given three points on her licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Graham Lee Dorward (38) of Nelson Street, Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, given five points on his licence, £276 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Trust Oliver Gavu (38) of Bramston Gardens, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Li Hi (28) of Mayfield Terrace South, Halifax, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Roche Lynch (49) of Church Street, Mytholmroyd, given three points on his licence, £51 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Hannah Phillips (33) of Crest Place, Brighouse, given five points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jason Damian Thornton (46) of Buckstones Close, Holywell Green, given three points on his licence, £169 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Gary Worthington (51) of Rochdale Road, Ripponden, given three points on his licence, £923 fine, £92 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Michelle Chisholm (43) of Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Callum Taylor (27) of Woodlands Mount, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Steven Roberts (34) of Withins Hill Crofts, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Chloe Jones (31) of Calder Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.