Community order for stealing two aftershave gift sets from Superdrug and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Adele Richardson (37) of Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls, Halifax, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £75 compensation for assault and ordered to pay a £100 fine, £25 compensation for assault.

Mohammed Zulfikar Saleem (47) of Stanley Road, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharfe, £85 costs for stealing two aftershave gift sets, value £58 belonging to Superdrug and given a community order for stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, of a value of £64, belonging to Tescos.

James Alan Brennan (29) of Trinity Place, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £250 compensation for criminal damage to the value of £800 and given a community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe violence would be used against them.

Nashila Hameed (36) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £33 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a phone when driving.

Nicholas Edward Henry (39) of Emscote Place, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Candice Kershaw (34) of Hazel Drive, Illingworth, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving an unregistered vehicle and ordered to pay a £220 fine for driving without a test certificate.

Saleema Mahmood (60) of Warley Road, King Cross, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Gavin Wright (37) of Copley Avenue, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher Booth (29) of Overdale, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Abdul Ali (40) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ifzal Amin (37) of Parkinson Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Munir Amir (27) of Golf Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ian Richard Hovell (52) of Clarence Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.