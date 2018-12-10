Community order for stealing two DJ mixing desks and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Rebecca Jane Matthews (38) of Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, given six points on her licence, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver and disqualified from driving for 12 months, given six points on her licence for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Haydn Astin (23) of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, given a community order, £320 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs for stealing two DJ mixing desks to the value of £320.

Paul Andrew Godfrey (31) of Heathmoor Park Road, Illingworth, given four points on his licence, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Anthony Hartley (53) of Victoria Avenue, Elland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Qayum Zafar (38) of Savile Park, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Lee David Taylor (33) of Hunger Hill, Shaw Lane, Halifax, given a community order, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge for stealing two pairs of sunglasses from Boots and given a £40 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Giles Austin (53) of Boothtown Road, Halifax, given four points on his licence, £553 fine, £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas Hanson (50) of Charles Street, Elland, given a community order, £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs for damaging a a Volkswagen Golf to the value of £300 and failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court. Also have an £80 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Calista Godfrey (27) of Cliff Hill Lane, Warley, given four points on her licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ghulam Kadir (36) of Tyson Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Arshad Khurram (25) of St Paul’s Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Also he has been disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.