Concern for welfare of Halifax robbery victim after being attacked in street

Detectives are appealing for the victim of a robbery in Halifax to contact police.

The male victim took money out of a cash machine at around 2.40am on November 1 in Waterhouse Street in the town centre and was robbed a short time later.

Two males, aged 16 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident, but officers are urgently appealing for the victim to come forward so they can check on their welfare and pursue further enquiries.

PC Kelly James, of Halifax CID, said: “A witness called police and saw the victim being assaulted and pushed to the ground.

“Whilst we have arrested two people in connection with the incident, we would still like to speak to the victim and ensure their welfare.

“We would also appeal for anyone else who saw the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact PC 956 James on 01422 337086, quoting crime reference 13190560750.

