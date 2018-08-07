Concerned family and police are searching for missing Halifax man

Concern are growing over the welfare of missing Halifax man as police appeal for any sightings of him

Roberto Zaccardelli, 54, was last seen in the Boothtown area of Halifax at around 8.50am on Monday and the police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short/bald grey hair, a thick grey beard and a black tribal tattoo on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a pale blue, patterned, short-sleeved shirt with collar; dark-coloured jeans and grey shoes. He may be wearing a green baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Mr Zaccardelli or with information about his potential whereabouts is asked to call Calderdale Police via 101, quoting log number 930 of 06/08.

Similarly, Mr Zaccardelli himself is asked to make contact with the police or his family to confirm he is safe and well