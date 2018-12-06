Concerns grow as police search for missing Elland man

Police are searching for a missing Calderdale man who was last seen yesterday morning.
Charles Handscomb, 50, is missing from Elland, and was last seen at 9.10am.
READ MORE: Shocking video shows hooded gang trying to break into Calderdale home
He is described as a white male, stocky build, 6ft, mousey grey hair, blue jeans, blue checked shirt, Lonsdale trainers.
If you have any information call police on 101 and quote 802 5/12/2018
READ MORE: Police hunt Halifax man wanted on recall to prison
Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.