Concerns grow for welfare of Halifax teenager who has been missing for a week

Police in Calderdale are concerned for the welfare of a missing Halifax teenager.

Officers are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 16-year-old Bayley O’Sullivan.

He was last seen on Diamond Terrace in the town and was reported missing on June 28.

He is believed to have connections to the Huddersfield area and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described a black male with short black hair, of medium build and around 5’9“ tall.

Bayley has a London accent and is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt, a grey fur-hooded coat, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a large grey hold-all.

Anyone who knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact PC Greenwood- MacDonald via the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 0942 of 28th June.

