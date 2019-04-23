Concerns grow for welfare of missing Leeds man who could be in Calderdale

Concerns are growing for a missing Leeds man who has been missing from Sunday and could be in Calderdale

Andrew Ward, aged 36, from Armley, was last seen at Buzz Bingo, in Stonebridge Lane, Leeds at about 9.30pm on Sunday (April 21).

Recent enquiries suggest he may be in the Todmorden area.

He is described as white, slim, with a pale complexion. He was last seen wearing a black three-quarter length coat, black top, blue jeans and black pumps with white laces and white soles.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Andrew’s welfare and urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

“Our enquiries suggest he has travelled to the Todmorden area and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him there or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 561 of April 22.

